IFC Vice President Susan M. Lund Arrives on a Three-Day Visit to Nepal

IFC Vice President Susan M. Lund Arrives on a Three-Day Visit to Nepal

July 31, 2023, 6:10 p.m.

A senior IFC official is on a three-day visit to Nepal to renew IFC's commitment to support private sector to help meet country’s development goals while discussing investment opportunities. During her visit, IFC's Vice President for Economics and Private Sector Development, Susan M. Lund, is scheduled to meet senior government officials and private sector leaders.

Nepal is a priority country for IFC, and its first investment dates back to 1975. Since July 2018, IFC has committed over USD 560 million in long-term financing in the country.

Based in Washington DC, Lund leads a large staff of economists who provide economic analysis to support IFC investments, including macroeconomic outlooks, country risk assessments, and country private sector diagnostics.

Prior to joining IFC, Ms. Lund spent over 20 years as a partner at McKinsey & Company and the leader of the McKinsey Global Institute.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Planted Trees Throughout The Country.
Jul 31, 2023
Khir Khane Din 2023: Importance Of Saun 15 And Its Significant In Nepal
Jul 31, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain With Lightening And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces
Jul 31, 2023
The Construction Of 220 kV Substation In Bahrabise Must Be Completed Within Three Month: MD Ghising
Jul 30, 2023
Nepal Imported Apple Worth Rs. 7 Billion
Jul 30, 2023

More on Economy

Monetary Policy Is Liberal: NRB Governor Adhikari By Agencies 14 hours, 58 minutes ago
The Construction Of 220 kV Substation In Bahrabise Must Be Completed Within Three Month: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Imported Apple Worth Rs. 7 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Embracing Nepal's Electricity Revolution: A Decline in Fossil Fuel Imports By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 13 hours ago
Cooperation, Unity Stressed Among Private Sector Members: FNCCI President Dhakal By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Planted Trees Throughout The Country. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023
Nepal's Trade Deficit: Need For Adjustment By Shanker Man Singh Jul 31, 2023
Khir Khane Din 2023: Importance Of Saun 15 And Its Significant In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023
JDS : Japan’s Support To Nepal By Parmita Shrestha Jul 31, 2023
Russian Kissiles Kill 4 In Ukraine; Russia Claims To Have Thwarted Drone Strike By Agencies Jul 31, 2023
Suicide Bomb Kills 39 At Pakistan Political Rally By Agencies Jul 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75