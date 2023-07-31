IFC Vice President Susan M. Lund Arrives on a Three-Day Visit to Nepal

A senior IFC official is on a three-day visit to Nepal to renew IFC's commitment to support private sector to help meet country’s development goals while discussing investment opportunities. During her visit, IFC's Vice President for Economics and Private Sector Development, Susan M. Lund, is scheduled to meet senior government officials and private sector leaders.

Nepal is a priority country for IFC, and its first investment dates back to 1975. Since July 2018, IFC has committed over USD 560 million in long-term financing in the country.

Based in Washington DC, Lund leads a large staff of economists who provide economic analysis to support IFC investments, including macroeconomic outlooks, country risk assessments, and country private sector diagnostics.

Prior to joining IFC, Ms. Lund spent over 20 years as a partner at McKinsey & Company and the leader of the McKinsey Global Institute.