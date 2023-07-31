Weather Forest: Heavy Rain With Lightening And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

July 31, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

With the effect of monsoon, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Provinc .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight .

