Nepal,China Border Talks Held In Humla, Security Officials Express commitment To Border Security

Nepal, China Border Talks Held In Humla, Security Officials Express commitment To Border Security

Aug. 1, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

The government and security officials in a border security meeting held between Nepal and China have expressed their commitment for better and sound security management in the days to come.

Held for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the meeting held under the leadership of Chief District Officer of Humla Shree Nath Paudel and the Chinese officials have expressed their commitment to keep the border security intact in mutual cooperation and communication.

The meeting was held at Taklakot of Purang county of China. There are border pillars starting from number 3 to 12 between Nepal and China border in Humla.

The security agencies of both the countries have also agreed to stay alert about the illegal activities and infiltration that may happen in the border area, said CDO Paudel.

During the meeting, both the officials have expressed their commitment to control the unwanted activities against the two countries in the border area and not to allow theft.

"It has also been agreed to regularise the border security meeting, which has not been held for four consecutive years due to the COVID-19," said CDO Paudel.

On behalf of Nepal government, the meeting also thanked the Chinese government for the support provided by China to the villages on the Nepali side connected to the border with food, medicine and development infrastructure and asking them to continue the same in the future.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts made in the past.

He said that the meeting also decided to promote social and cultural relations between the two countries.

CDO Paudel said that the Nepali side has asked the Chinese side to cooperate in bringing construction materials and allow transportation facilities to the district through Hilsa from Nepal's Kerung pass through Chinese land.

The Chinese side accepted that the Nepali side will hold the next border security meeting in Nepal and showed readiness for the same.

Before going to participate in the meeting, CDO Paudel had also taken suggestions from the people's representatives of the district, political parties, civil society, businessmen and contractors reports The Rising Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Just Completed 77 Percent Of Paddy Plantation Due To Poor Monsoon
Aug 01, 2023
Weather Forest: Light to moderate rain is likely To Occur At some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces
Aug 01, 2023
IFC Vice President Susan M. Lund Arrives on a Three-Day Visit to Nepal
Jul 31, 2023
NEA Planted Trees Throughout The Country.
Jul 31, 2023
Khir Khane Din 2023: Importance Of Saun 15 And Its Significant In Nepal
Jul 31, 2023

More on National

NEA Planted Trees Throughout The Country. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 9 minutes ago
JDS : Japan’s Support To Nepal By Parmita Shrestha 1 day, 7 hours ago
Chaudhary, Hamal And Mishra’s Stories Win EU Human Rights Journalist Award 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
JDS Program Is A Vital Step Toward Increasing Nepalese Civil Service Capacity By Shreedhar Gautam 3 days, 18 hours ago
Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Climate Change Loss And Damage: Empowering Low-Income Countries And Redressing Power Imbalances Now By Arup Rajouria 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Just Completed 77 Percent Of Paddy Plantation Due To Poor Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
NPT conference Prep Session Turn On Russia By Agencies Aug 01, 2023
ISIS Was Responsible For Deadly Pakistan Blast, Says Amaq By Agencies Aug 01, 2023
Weather Forest: Light to moderate rain is likely To Occur At some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 01, 2023
IFC Vice President Susan M. Lund Arrives on a Three-Day Visit to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2023
Nepal's Trade Deficit: Need For Adjustment By Shanker Man Singh Jul 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75