Nepal, China Border Talks Held In Humla, Security Officials Express commitment To Border Security

The government and security officials in a border security meeting held between Nepal and China have expressed their commitment for better and sound security management in the days to come.

Held for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the meeting held under the leadership of Chief District Officer of Humla Shree Nath Paudel and the Chinese officials have expressed their commitment to keep the border security intact in mutual cooperation and communication.

The meeting was held at Taklakot of Purang county of China. There are border pillars starting from number 3 to 12 between Nepal and China border in Humla.

The security agencies of both the countries have also agreed to stay alert about the illegal activities and infiltration that may happen in the border area, said CDO Paudel.

During the meeting, both the officials have expressed their commitment to control the unwanted activities against the two countries in the border area and not to allow theft.

"It has also been agreed to regularise the border security meeting, which has not been held for four consecutive years due to the COVID-19," said CDO Paudel.

On behalf of Nepal government, the meeting also thanked the Chinese government for the support provided by China to the villages on the Nepali side connected to the border with food, medicine and development infrastructure and asking them to continue the same in the future.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts made in the past.

He said that the meeting also decided to promote social and cultural relations between the two countries.

CDO Paudel said that the Nepali side has asked the Chinese side to cooperate in bringing construction materials and allow transportation facilities to the district through Hilsa from Nepal's Kerung pass through Chinese land.

The Chinese side accepted that the Nepali side will hold the next border security meeting in Nepal and showed readiness for the same.

Before going to participate in the meeting, CDO Paudel had also taken suggestions from the people's representatives of the district, political parties, civil society, businessmen and contractors reports The Rising Nepal.