Weather Forest: Light to moderate rain is likely To Occur At some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

With the effect of monsoon and Axis of Monsoon Trough in an average place in eastern region, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province,Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province,Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province. , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province tonight.