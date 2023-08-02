Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati, Sudur Pascchim and Lumbini Provinces

Aug. 2, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

With the effect of monsoon and Axis of Monsoon Trough in an average place in eastern region, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the country. , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the country . , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province , Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tongith.

