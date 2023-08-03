Ambassador Nona Deprez is a shining example of an exceptional diplomat, renowned for her unwavering dedication, love, and passion for the people and the country she represents. As the Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, she has left an enduring impact on the hearts and minds of Nepalese from all walks of life.

Through her recent interviews in various media outlets and her interactions and observations during her tenure as ambassador to Nepal, she has consistently demonstrated remarkable professionalism and diplomatic finesse.

Arriving in Nepal amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ambassador Deprez displayed extraordinary leadership by bringing Team Europe together in Nepal to address pressing issues. Her tireless efforts secured much-needed medical assistance, equipment, and vaccines from EU member states to support Nepal in combating the pandemic.

Throughout her time in Nepal, Ambassador Nona Deprez has shown genuine affection for the country and its people. Despite being relatively unknown to many Nepalis when she first arrived, she quickly won the hearts of the young generation and made a lasting impression on the entire nation. Additionally, she played a significant role in creating the Youth Sounding Board and encouraging young Nepalese to apply for European higher study Erasmus+ scholarships, resulting in 53 Nepalese youth being selected for further studies.

One of the crowning achievements of her tenure was the high-level visit of Jutta Urpilainen, the EU's commission of International Partnership, marking the first such visit from the European Union to Nepal. This visit further solidified the commitment of the EU to Nepal's development process and strengthened the relationship between the two. Similarly, Nepal firmly stands in UN against Russia on invasion of Ukraine.

Ambassador Deprez has fostered close ties between the European Union and Nepal, leaving a remarkable legacy for the country's bright future. Her interactions with local communities, elected representatives, and stakeholders involved in EU-supported projects have allowed her to appreciate the warmth and smiles of the Nepali people, as well as the beauty of the nation's natural wonders.

Her dedication to Nepal's welfare and her efforts to strengthen the partnership between the EU and Nepal will be remembered for years to come. The people of Nepal will undoubtedly cherish her as a true diplomat who demonstrated genuine love for their country and left an indelible mark on their hearts and minds.

Nona Deprez, as a highly skilled and adept professional representing the European Union in Nepal, has served as a bridge between the two regions, fostering communication, understanding, and cooperation to advance mutual interests. Her intelligence, cultural awareness, tactfulness, and strong interpersonal skills have allowed her to make a positive and lasting impression.

Ambassador Nona Deprez has demonstrated a remarkable combination of intelligence, cultural understanding, and interpersonal finesse. As an ambassador from the European Union, she has tirelessly worked to promote peace, understanding, and cooperation with Nepal. Through her diplomatic skills, cultural awareness, and ability to navigate complex situations, she has significantly contributed to the advancement of mutual interests between the European Union and Nepal.

Reflecting on her experiences, Nona Deprez shared, "I got a chance to visit different places in Nepal, mainly Madhes Province, Karnali Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. Along with other ambassadors, I also went on a site visit. Last year we did a field trip to Far West, and this year to Karnali. These site visits were enthusiastic, providing an opportunity for direct meetings with the concerned persons and communication with people from various communities."

Representing the European Union in Nepal is a special and proud responsibility for Nona Deprez, especially considering the challenging time of her arrival. She emphasized the shared values between the EU and Nepal, particularly regarding climate change. The EU aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, while Nepal has set an ambitious goal of becoming zero carbon by 2040, making them ideal partners in this critical area.

Ambassador Nona Deprez also highlighted the closeness between Europe and Nepal, despite the geographical distance. Celebrating 50 years of EU-Nepal diplomatic relations next year, their long-standing partnership is built on mutual trust and shared values, including a commitment to addressing climate change and supporting a rules-based multilateral system.

She also mentioned the formal communication mechanism between the two countries at the Foreign Secretary level, which discusses multifaceted issues throughout the year, underscoring its significance in facilitating fruitful cooperation.

As a development partner of Nepal, the EU supports the country's 'Green, Resilient, Inclusive' development agenda. Ambassador Deprez emphasized the importance of advancing this agenda at the union, state, local levels, and within civil society, urging collaboration from all stakeholders, including businesses and citizens.