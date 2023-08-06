Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Aug. 6, 2023, 7:53 a.m.

With the effect of monsoon and low pressure is close to Bihar and northern Utter Pradesh, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Himalaya Airlines Donates Funds To Lowa Prasad Bal Griha
Aug 06, 2023
Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda
Aug 05, 2023
Ambassador Kafle Presented Letter Of Credence To Argentine President
Aug 05, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki, Sudur Pachim And Lumbini Province
Aug 05, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Bagmati and Kosi Provinces
Aug 04, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki, Sudur Pachim And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Bagmati and Kosi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati, Sudur Pascchim and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light to moderate rain is likely To Occur At some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain With Lightening And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

MONETARY POLICY 2023/024: Relief To Share Market By Keshab Poudel Aug 06, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Donates Funds To Lowa Prasad Bal Griha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2023
Nepal’s Trader Hikes The Prices Of Rice as India Bans Its Export By Agencies Aug 06, 2023
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To Three Years In Prison By Agencies Aug 06, 2023
Hiroshima Victims Remembered 78 Years On By Agencies Aug 06, 2023
Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 05, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75