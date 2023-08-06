Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With the effect of monsoon and low pressure is close to Bihar and northern Utter Pradesh, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Madhesh Province, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.