Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka Visited Nagdhuna Tunnel And Inspected The Breakthrough Of Evacuation Tunnel

Ambassador KIKUTA visited the Nagdhunga Tunnel to inspect Construction of Evacuation Tunnel

Aug. 7, 2023, 6:41 p.m.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, visited the Nagdhunga tunnel construction site today to inspect the breakthrough of the evacuation tunnel.

Breakthorugh of Evacuation tunnel 2.jpg

The excavation of the 2.557 km-long evacuation tunnel was completed today, and the remaining work, including the excavation of the main tunnel and equipping inside facilities of the tunnel, will be continued.

The construction of the tunnel began in October 2019. Since then, this project has come a long way— overcoming many difficulties such as the threat posed by the Covid19 pandemic, geological challenges and many others.

Nagdhunga Tunnel Breakthrough 1.jpg

On this occasion of milestone, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated all the stakeholders, both Japanese and Nepali sides, for coming so far in spite of so many obstacles and wished them the best of luck for a smooth completion of the remaining work.

He has also emphasized the importance of ensuring proper safety measures in the construction site. Nepal is a mountainous country like Japan. Thus, tunnels would take an indispensable part in the transport sector in Nepal. Japan has a highly developed tunnel construction technology and rich experiences.

As this project being the first-ever road tunnel construction in Nepal with the technology transfer from Japan, the implementation of this project would not only improve the traffic situation of the construction site but also would facilitate future development of transportation sector in Nepal.

Nagdhunga Tunnel 12.jpg

The Naubishe -Thankot section of the Tribhuvan Highway is affected by poor road conditions and inefficiency of vehicle mobility, due to numerous sharp bends and steep gradients. The completion of this project is expected to improve a traffic flow significantly, in terms of travel time and cost, which will also contribute to the economic development of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will be instrumental for Nepal in achieving sustainable economic development and deepening relationship between Japan and Nepal.

breakthorugh of evacuation tunnel 333.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Can Now Trade Electricity In India's Real Time Market
Aug 07, 2023
Dr. Shambhu Prasad Acharya Has Been Nominated For Regional Director Of The WHO South-East Asia region
Aug 07, 2023
JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance
Aug 07, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely At Many Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces
Aug 07, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Donates Funds To Lowa Prasad Bal Griha
Aug 06, 2023

More on National

Dr. Shambhu Prasad Acharya Has Been Nominated For Regional Director Of The WHO South-East Asia region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 22 minutes ago
Himalaya Airlines Donates Funds To Lowa Prasad Bal Griha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Ambassador Kafle Presented Letter Of Credence To Argentine President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL: A Maiden Century By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Can Now Trade Electricity In India's Real Time Market By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023
Challenges And Opportunities Of The Twin National Parks Of Bardia And Banke By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Aug 07, 2023
Nepal Exported Garment Items Worth Rs. 12.57 Billion By Agencies Aug 07, 2023
Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China By Agencies Aug 07, 2023
30 Killed After Train Derails In Southern Pakistan By Agencies Aug 07, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely At Many Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75