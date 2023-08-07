Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China

Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China

Aug. 7, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

Record-breaking rainfall has pounded northeastern and northern China since the end of July, causing widespread damage triggered by floods and landslides.

State-run China Central Television reported that ten people had died and 18 others were missing in the northern province of Hebei as of Saturday noon.

It said 14 people were dead and one missing in Shulan City in the northeastern province of Jilin as of Sunday evening.

Torrential rain has also lashed Beijing, leaving more than ten people dead.

The Chinese government announced on Sunday that it will allocate an additional 350 million yuan, or nearly 50 million dollars, for rescue activities and support for residents.

State-run media have been giving extensive coverage to people in the affected areas expressing gratitude for the government's rescue and relief efforts.

Agencies

Nepal Exported Garment Items Worth Rs. 12.57 Billion
Aug 07, 2023
30 Killed After Train Derails In Southern Pakistan
Aug 07, 2023
Nepal’s Trader Hikes The Prices Of Rice as India Bans Its Export
Aug 06, 2023
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To Three Years In Prison
Aug 06, 2023
Hiroshima Victims Remembered 78 Years On
Aug 06, 2023

More on International

30 Killed After Train Derails In Southern Pakistan By Agencies 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sentenced To Three Years In Prison By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Hiroshima Victims Remembered 78 Years On By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
US, Russia Trade Blame Over Ukraine's Grain Export Deal By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Ukraine Claims Russian Warship Damaged In Black Sea Attack By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Trump Appears In Court In Washington By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Dr. Sambhu Prasad Acharya Nominated For Regional Director Of The WHO South-East Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023
Challenges And Opportunities Of The Twin National Parks Of Bardia And Banke By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Aug 07, 2023
Nepal Exported Garment Items Worth Rs. 12.57 Billion By Agencies Aug 07, 2023
JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely At Many Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023
MONETARY POLICY 2023/024: Relief To Share Market By Keshab Poudel Aug 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75