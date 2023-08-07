Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China

Record-breaking rainfall has pounded northeastern and northern China since the end of July, causing widespread damage triggered by floods and landslides.

State-run China Central Television reported that ten people had died and 18 others were missing in the northern province of Hebei as of Saturday noon.

It said 14 people were dead and one missing in Shulan City in the northeastern province of Jilin as of Sunday evening.

Torrential rain has also lashed Beijing, leaving more than ten people dead.

The Chinese government announced on Sunday that it will allocate an additional 350 million yuan, or nearly 50 million dollars, for rescue activities and support for residents.

State-run media have been giving extensive coverage to people in the affected areas expressing gratitude for the government's rescue and relief efforts.