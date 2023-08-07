Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely At Many Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impacts of low pressure system close to Bihar. Axis of monsoon trough is also in north from average place. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

