Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely At Many Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely At Many Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces

Aug. 7, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

Along with monsoon winds, there is an impacts of low pressure system close to Bihar. Axis of monsoon trough is also in north from average place. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Sambhu Prasad Acharya Nominated For Regional Director Of The WHO South-East Asia
Aug 07, 2023
JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance
Aug 07, 2023
Himalaya Airlines Donates Funds To Lowa Prasad Bal Griha
Aug 06, 2023
Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Aug 06, 2023
Prime Minister of India Modi Speaks With PM of Nepal Prachanda
Aug 05, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forest: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Gandaki, Sudur Pachim And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur In Karnali, Sudur Paschim, Bagmati and Kosi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Bagmati, Sudur Pascchim and Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light to moderate rain is likely To Occur At some Places Of Koshi, Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Dr. Sambhu Prasad Acharya Nominated For Regional Director Of The WHO South-East Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023
Challenges And Opportunities Of The Twin National Parks Of Bardia And Banke By Vidhu Prakash Kayastha Aug 07, 2023
Nepal Exported Garment Items Worth Rs. 12.57 Billion By Agencies Aug 07, 2023
JAAN’s Representatives Called On President Paudel, Appreciated Japan's Development Assistance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2023
Record-breaking Rainfall Causing Extensive Damage In China By Agencies Aug 07, 2023
30 Killed After Train Derails In Southern Pakistan By Agencies Aug 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75