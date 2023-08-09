EU Ambassador To Nepal Deprez Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nepal, Nona Deprez on Tuesday paid a farewell call on President Ram Chandra Paudel.

During the meeting held at the Office of the President, Shital Niwas, the two held talks on matters of mutual interests and common concerns besides discussing the mutual relations between Nepal and the EU, according to the statement released by the Shital Niwas.

On the occasion, President Paudel extended his thankfulness to the EU for its assistance to Nepal as a development stakeholder, reads the press statement. (RSS)