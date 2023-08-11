Non-resident Ambassador of Indonesia Paid Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma

Non-resident Ambassador of Indonesia Paid Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma

Aug. 11, 2023, 10:01 a.m.

Non-resident Ambassador of Indonesia to Nepal Heru Hartanto Subolo paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of Nepal Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarters.

During the meeting held at the office of the COAS, bilateral interests and mutual relations were discussed. The Nepal Army believes that this kind of meeting will help to make the relations between the two countries more harmonious and strong.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army Rescued Hundreds Of Civilian Trapped In The Flood
Aug 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Sudurpaschim,Gandaki And Lumbini
Aug 11, 2023
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song And FNCCI President Dhakal Discusses Discuss Business And Investment Issues
Aug 10, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall With Thunder Is Likely At One Or Two Places Of Lumbini and Koshi
Aug 10, 2023
Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan
Aug 09, 2023

More on National

Nepal Army Rescued Hundreds Of Civilian Trapped In The Flood By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
NEPAL-ETHOPIA YSB EXCHANGE Sharing Experiences By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 9 hours ago
Amira Dali Receives Japanese Decoration Order Of Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Madan Puraskar Guthi Shortlisted Five Books For Madan Puraskar 2079 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
EU Ambassador To Nepal Deprez Pays Farewell Call On President Paudel By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
NAGDHUNA TUNNEL: Rescue Tunnel Breakthrough By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

KULA MAN'S TWO YEARS: A Long And Arduous march By Keshab Poudel Aug 11, 2023
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks By Agencies Aug 11, 2023
China Resumes Group Tours To 78 More Nations And Regions, Including Japan By Agencies Aug 11, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati,Sudurpaschim,Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2023
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song And FNCCI President Dhakal Discusses Discuss Business And Investment Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 10, 2023
Russia To Beef Up Western Border Security, Defense Minister Says By Agencies Aug 10, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75