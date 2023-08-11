Non-resident Ambassador of Indonesia Paid Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma

Non-resident Ambassador of Indonesia to Nepal Heru Hartanto Subolo paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) of Nepal Army General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarters.
During the meeting held at the office of the COAS, bilateral interests and mutual relations were discussed. The Nepal Army believes that this kind of meeting will help to make the relations between the two countries more harmonious and strong.
VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75