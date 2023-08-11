UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks

Aug. 11, 2023, 7:59 a.m.

The UN disarmament chief says the body will call on nuclear-armed countries to maintain discussions on reducing their arsenals. Her remarks come at a time when the global situation surrounding nuclear weapons is becoming increasingly severe.

UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Nakamitsu Izumi spoke to reporters in Tokyo on Thursday.

She attended a ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday. But she could not participate in a memorial event in Nagasaki on Wednesday because of a storm.

Nakamitsu said she listened to people in the atomic-bombed cities express sorrow and frustration over stalled nuclear disarmament efforts.

She added that her attendance marked an important opportunity for the UN to show its stance of striving to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

Nakamitsu went on to discuss the status of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT.

The treaty's review conference in August last year failed to adopt a final document due to opposition by Russia. The primary point of contention was a passage referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. Russia seized the plant in the early stages of its invasion.

The Preparatory Committee for the treaty's 2026 review conference opened a session last month. Nakamitsu said the continued failure of such conferences could threaten the future of the NPT regime.

She also mentioned the "Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament," which was released at the Group of Seven summit in May.

The document says G7 leaders affirm their "commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all." The G7 includes three countries with nuclear arms -- the United States, France and Britain.

Nakamitsu said the UN welcomes the step. But she urged the G7 leaders to take concrete actions to demonstrate this commitmen

