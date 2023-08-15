Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightening Is Likely In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is close to Nepal, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight.