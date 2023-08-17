POLITICS: PM Prachanda Speaks

The government's handling of the Lalita Niwas property, bogus certificates, and gold smuggling have drawn criticism, and Prime Minister Prachanda has announced two international travels for the month of September.

It is too soon to say whether Prachanda will travel to New York and China at a time when his rivals are uniting against his government. Given the political climate at the moment, his visit is most likely to be made by a government that is weak and disadvantaged.

KP Sharma Oli, the leader of the main opposition party, recently warned Prime Minister Prachanda not to think of ruling the country in the same way as Pakistan and Bangladesh do.

His reference to recent government actions to arrest those involved in numerous scandals, including MP Dr. Sunil Sharma in the CBI's phony certificate issue. Former Prime Minister Oli also chastised the Prachanda government for utilizing the police to silence dissidents.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, a close political ally of Prachanda, has pledged to expose all corruption in Nepal. He was referring to money laundering at the Maoist cantonment during the peace process.

Others are calling for the arrest of prominent Maoist leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara in the gold smuggling case. During the press conference, the Prime Minister told the journalists that the probe would be free and impartial.

In an hour-long meeting with journalists, Prime Minister Prachanda openly declared his anticipated tour to China and the United Nations, knowing the political circumstances and comprehending the regional and global political milieu.

During his travel to China, Prime Minister 'Prachanda' has stated that he will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Prachanda further stated that during his current visit to China, he will sign several key cooperation agreements.

When asked about BRI project implementation, the Prime Minister stated that conversations will take place and that he will propose to the Chinese side grant cooperation under the BRI framework for project implementation.

He is expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Washington, DC, USA.

On September 16, he is slated to depart Kathmandu for the United States of America.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister shared this information with editors of major media outlets at the Prime Minister's official house in Baluwatar. The Prime Minister stated that he will go for the United Nations General Assembly on September 16 and will fly to China from the United States on September 21.

Prime Minister 'Prachanda' has stated that the government has made progress toward good governance, and recent achievements indicate in that direction.

In a meeting with editors from several media outlets today at his official residence in Baluwatar, he stated that the gold swindle and accompanying arrests were the latest manifestation of the government's commitment to good governance.

A large amount of gold has been confiscated, and several people have been imprisoned, he added, adding that the main opposition has obstructed parliament rather than praising the administration.

According to the Prime Minister, blocking the parliament cannot be justified under any circumstances because it is the location where people's opinions are raised and heard.

Prime Minister Prachanda also stated that the current government inquiry has uncovered the involvement of not just airport police and customs, but also bigwigs and some foreigners in this unlawful activity. Unlike in the past, the police have been instructed to conduct an investigation without leaving any of the perpetrators behind.

When asked about the involvement of Maoist commander Krishna Bahadur Mahara and his son in the case, he claimed the police would clear it up in a day or two and that he had urged them not to spare anyone found guilty.

Prime Minister Prachanda stated on the occasion that the recent scams involving Bhutanese immigrants, the seizure of enormous amounts of gold, and the Lalita Niwas were only the beginning. He underlined that the government will pursue individuals responsible for such crimes and will leave no stone unturned in its probe.

"I have stated my commitment to ensuring good governance, justice, and service to the people of the country since becoming Prime Minister for the third time, and I am working accordingly."

Although Prime Minister Prachanda stated that he has been working day and night to ensure that the people have good governance and effective service delivery, each concern made by the social and populist media are impossible to address.