Construction of 220 kV Udipur Substation Completed

Under the Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line project, the construction of a 220 kV substation has been completed at Udipur in Benisahar Municipality of Lamjung.

Udipur substation based on Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) technology has 220-132 kV, 160 MVA and 132-33 kV, 50 MVA power transformers.

The construction of the substation has been completed and all the equipment including the power transformer has been successfully tested. 132 kV substation has been brought into operation.

According to the electricity purchase and sale agreement between Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and Himalayan Power Partner, the power of 27 MW Dordi Khola hydropower project is connected to this substation.

The Dordi Corridor 132 kV double circuit transmission line constructed for the electricity generated from Lamjung's Dordi and its tributaries will now be connected to this substation.

As the construction of Udipur substation seemed to take some time, the electricity coming from the Dordikhola hydropower and Dordi Corridor transmission line was bypassed to the Udipur substation and connected to the switchyard of Middle Marsyangdi power plant through an alternative arrangement.

As the construction of the substation has been completed, now the Dordi Corridor transmission line will be inserted into this substation and electricity will be transferred to the switchyard of Middle Marsyangdi. After that, electricity will flow to the national transmission system through Middle Masyangdi-Masryangdi 132 kV transmission line.

Managing Director of the NEA Kulman Ghising said that since electricity will be supplied locally through the 33 kV line from Udipur substation, the electricity supply in that area will be reliable and trustworthy.

Managing Director Ghisingh said, "Under the project, the construction of 220 kV transmission line from Udipur via Tanahun's Markichoke to Chitwan's Bharatpur is being completed by the end of April."

After the construction of this line, it will be more convenient for the electricity produced by the hydropower projects in that area, so the construction of this line has been given high priority and the work has been carried forward.

The Masryangdi Corridor 220 kV transmission line project has been started for the electricity generated from Masryangdi and its tributaries to flow into the national transmission system.

About 1,600 MW of electricity can be transmitted through the transmission line. Under the project, a 113 km double circuit transmission line from Bharatpur in Chitwan to Dharapani in Manang is under construction.

The project is being divided into three packages. Under the first package, about 67 km transmission line from Udipur to New Bharatpur substation is under construction.

Out of the 110 towers in the Udipur-Markichoke section of this package, 90 foundations have been laid. Out of 83 towers in Markichoke Bharatpur section, 35 towers on private land have been laid.

As the rest of the tower is located in the forest area, the project head Narayan Regmi said that they are going to start felling the trees after the completion of the whole to use the land of the forest area and remove the trees there.

Under the project, 69hectares of national forest will be used and 10,225 trees will have to be cut for the construction of the transmission line from Udipur in Lamjung to New Bharatpur via Gorkha, Tanahun.

Under the second package, the construction of new Bharatpur and Udipur substations has been completed.

Under the third package, Manang (Dharapani)-Khudi-Udipur 46 km transmission line and two substations are under construction. Construction of 220÷132÷33 kV Khudi substation is almost 90 percent complete. 220÷132÷33 Manang substation is also under construction.

The foundations of 22 of the 46 towers in the Khudi-Udipur transmission line section have been laid. 6 towers have been erected.

The estimated cost of the project under construction is around 16 billion rupees with the investment of the Nepal government and the concessional loan of the European Investment Bank (EIB).