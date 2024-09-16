Everyone who joins the civil service always aspires to become a chief secretary. Few have had the opportunity to lead Nepal's more than 90,000 civil servants.

Ek Naryan Aryal is one of them. Joining the civil service as a non-gazetted first class, the rise of Aryal as a chief secretary has been full of commitment and dedication in the civil service.

Having spent his entire career in the civil service, Aryal knows all the issues facing civil servants today. A humble and gentle person, Aryal is known for his strong dedication and hard work.

After assuming office, Chief Secretary Aryal has promised to bring efficiency in the public service. He signed the first file as Chief Secretary to bring efficiency in public service and development management.

Chief Secretary Aryal has said that he will create conditions for working with high morale in the public service. He says that the challenge now is to make the bureaucracy trustworthy to the service users.

After the then Chief Secretary Leeladevi Gadtaula retired due to age limit, the Cabinet meeting last Thursday decided to appoint Aryal as the Chief Secretary. Earlier, he was the home secretary.

He became the chief secretary by overtaking four secretaries who were senior to him. He joined the government service in January 2046 from Naiva Subba. Aryal became a civil servant in July 2051 through open competition and became Deputy Secretary in 2058 and Joint Secretary in 2067 through internal competition. He was promoted to Secretary in February 076.

Aryal will serve as Chief Secretary for approximately 15 months. He was the Secretary of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Labor and Employment, Home Affairs, etc. Aryal, who has experience from the local level to the Prime Minister's Office, is the 28th Chief Secretary.

Aryal, who joined the civil service with the goal of becoming a CDDO, has started his government service in Nasu and has been promoted to the rank of Chief Secretary.

Born and raised in Putlibazar, Syangja, Eknarayal Aryal accompanied his father to the district administration office when he was studying in 10th standard. At that time, his father showed kindness and respect to the then CDO (Chief District Officer) and said, "You should study well and become a CDO, son.

From that time, Aryal started dreaming of becoming a CDO. In the 35 years since he started working in the government following this dream, he has not only become a CDO, but has also been given the opportunity to become the Chief Secretary through Secretary.

He first joined the government service as Naib Subba on January 4, 2046. From branch officer to joint secretary, he did not wait for file promotion.

It took him 5 years to be promoted from Subba to Branch Officer of General Administration Group of Nepal Administration Service. He became a branch officer on February 4, 2051. He worked as an officer in the then Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Election Commission, Ministry of Forests and other agencies.

Seven years later, he was appointed as deputy secretary. Aryal, who became Deputy Secretary on January 6, 2058, became Joint Secretary on February 19, 2067. After making a name for himself as Joint Secretary, he remained in attractive positions for the most part, achieving the goal he had set for himself at a young age.

He became CDO of Tanahun, Makwanpur and Kathmandu. He did not want to go when he was transferred to Morang when he was the CDO of Kathmandu. He also worked as the head of the Personnel Administration Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs and as the Consul General in the Nepalese Consulate General in Kolkata.

He was promoted to Secretary on 18 Falgun 2076 and appointed as the Chief Administrative Officer of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. He then served as Secretary in the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, and Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his civil career, he had a close relationship with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as he got attractive opportunities when CPN-UML was in power.

On Asar 9, the then Chief Secretary Dr. After the corruption case was filed against Vaikunth Aryal by the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority, on June 10, the government transferred him to the National Planning Commission by creating the post of Chief Secretary.

With that, the race for the new chief secretary began. Due to the Maoist-led government at that time, Secretary Ramakrishna Subedi had more chances than Aryal to become the Chief Secretary.

The government led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, without appointing a new chief secretary, gave Gadtaula the responsibility of the Kamu chief secretary. In late June, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli became prime minister.

After the coalition changed, Aryal was seen as the main contender. But after the new government appointed Gadtoula, who had a short tenure, as chief secretary on July 10, Aryal's chances became stronger.

Tomorrow, Friday, after handing over the post to the newly appointed Chief Secretary Aryal, Gattoula will retire from Singha Darbar due to her age limit of 58 years.

Aryal, who was the Home Minister, was fourth in the list of secretaries. National Planning Commission Secretary Toyanarayan Gyawali was ranked first, Public Procurement Monitoring Authority Secretary Ramakrishna Subedi was ranked second and Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Secretary Dinesh Bhattarai was ranked third. However, Aryal, who was ranked fourth, was made chief secretary.