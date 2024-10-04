NEPAL-CANADA Bilateral Meeting

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, held an official bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly, at latter’s office in Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of utmost cordiality and friendship.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers reviewed the state of friendly bilateral relations between Nepal and Canada. They exchanged views on further promoting Nepal-Canada relations in various areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, development cooperation, and promoting people to people contacts.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the cooperative relationsthat Nepal and Canada are enjoying ever since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1965 and stressed on the need to maintain high level communication and exchanges and explore further areas of mutually beneficial economic partnership between the two countries.

The two Foreign Ministers took note with happiness the milestone 60th year of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Canada next year and expressed commitment to further elevate the friendly relations by promoting cooperation in the field of education and tourism.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana expressed sincere thanks to the Foreign Minister of Canada for the Canadian cooperation during the difficult times of the earthquakes of 2015 and COVID-19 pandemic.The two Foreign Ministers also underlined the importanceof cooperation in international forums in the agendas of shared interest, such as,promoting multilateralism, addressing climate changeandimplementingthe sustainable development goals.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana appreciated Foreign Minister of Canada for taking initiative of convening women foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada which she believed would be an important platform of deliberations on key contemporary issues impacting women and promoting their participation and empowerment in shaping of the agendas.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana extended cordial invitation to the Foreign Minister of Canada Joly for an official visit to Nepal coinciding the 60th year of diplomatic relations next year.

Nepal and Canada enjoy friendly relations based on mutual respect and understanding share common values of democracy, rule of law and respect for diversity.

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Raba was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials from the Embassy. Foreign Minister of Canada was accompanied by senior officials of the Global Affairs Canada.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana is in Canada, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada the Melanie Joly, leading a Nepali delegation to the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Toronto on 19-20 September 2020.

Similarly, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba held a meeting with the Chair and Members of Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group (CNPFG) in Ottawa.

The Chair of Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and Member of Parliament Sonia Sidhu warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Dr. Rana at the Parliament Hill and expressed happiness over the first visit of a Nepali Foreign Minister to Canada.

The two sides reviewed the friendly relations between the parliaments of Nepal and Canada and stressed on the need to promote regular exchanges, experience sharing between the Members of Parliament of the two countries.

Stating that Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group stands as an important platform for sharing of experiences and learning from each other’s democratic processes,

Foreign Minister Honourable Dr. Rana thanked the Honourable Members of Parliament and Senators for their service to the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries and the parliaments. She also informed about the formation of a Nepal-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Federal Parliament of Nepal.

Foreign Minister expressed the confidence thatthe two parliaments will be able to promote greater exchanges and collaborations through these important mechanisms.

Chair of Canada-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group, Honourable Sonia Sidhu highlighted the potential areas of cooperation between the parliamentarians of Canada and Nepal and enrich the friendly relations. She also appreciated the progress Nepal has made in gender equality and empowerment of women and girls with greater representation of Nepali women in the parliament and local government as well as enhanced contribution of them in public life.

Members of Parliament expressed happiness to welcome Nepal’s Foreign Minister in Ottawa for the first time that may inject new dynamism in the bilateral relations between the two countries and the parliaments and open further areas of collaboration in the future.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the increasing people to people relations and contribution of Nepali diasporas in this process.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Rana was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to Canada, Bharat Raj Paudyal and other officials from the Embassy.

Later, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Rana visited the Embassy of Nepal in Ottawa. Ambassador Paudyal briefed Foreign Minister about the activities of the Embassy and its priorities for the coming months and years.

Foreign Minister also keenly observed the works done by the Embassy and instructed to strive for exploring and promoting opportunities for economic partnership in priority areas.