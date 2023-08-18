British Ambassador Fenn Presents Credentials To President Paudel

British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn presented his credentials to President Ramchandra Paudel amidst a special function at the Office of the President.

According to the British Embassy in Nepal, Ambassador Fenn "pledged to preserve and strengthen the enduring partnership between our governments and people."

“He presented credentials from His Majesty King Charles to Rt. Hon. President Ram Chandra Poudel. He pledged to preserve and strengthen the enduring partnership between our governments and people, which inspires UKinNepal,” tweets UK in Nepal.

President office in its press release said President Ramchandra Paudel received Letters of Credence from Robert Dominic Russell Fenn, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Nepal and Nguyen Thanh Hai, Non-residential Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Nepal amidst a special ceremony held at the Rastrapati Bhawan, Maharajgunj today," read the press release issued by the Office of the President.

Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud and other High-level officials of the Government of Nepal were present at the ceremony.