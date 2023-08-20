Weather Forecast: Partly And Generally Cloudy Across The Country

As axis of monsoon trough is close to west and further south in eastern Nepal and low pressure is building in Madhya Pradesh of India, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province and hilly region of rest of the Provinces and at a few places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.