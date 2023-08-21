Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha Appointed Chief Justice

Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha Appointed Chief Justice

Aug. 21, 2023, 7:34 p.m.

Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha has been appointed as the Chief Justice. President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Shrestha as the Chief Justice on Monday.

According to the President's Office, Shrestha was appointed as the Chief Justice on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council in accordance with Article 129 of the Constitution of Nepal.

With the approval of Shrestha's name by the parliamentary hearing committee on Monday, President Paudel appointed him as the Chief Justice.

