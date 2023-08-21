Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Lumbini

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Lumbini

Aug. 21, 2023, 8:07 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further from normal position and low pressure is building in Madhya Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places throughout the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

