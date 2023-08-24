Japanese lawmakers call on President Paudel

Two lawmakers of the upper house of the parliament of Japan paid a courtesy call on President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Office of the President today.

The Japanese Members of Parliament- Kobayashi Kajuhiro and Nagai Manbu- held a meeting with the President. The two are also members of the Nepal-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group, it is stated.

On the occasion, President Paudel said that Nepal and Japan have very close and cordial relations, stated a press note issued by Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson at the Office of the President.

The President also expressed gratitude for the consistent cooperation provided by the Government of Japan for the promotion and strengthening of democracy in Nepal. (RSS