KOV Supports The Construction Of A Korean Language Classroom At Bishwa Bhasha Campus

Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) supports The Construction Of A Korean Language Classroom At Bishwa Bhasha Campus

Aug. 24, 2023, 10:45 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) through its KOV Hyunju Woo has completed a KOV small scale project “Establishment of Korean Language Classroom for Training Korean Teacher” in Biswa Bhasa Campus. Through this project KOV Woo supported to construct a new Korean Language Classroom. The total budget of this project was around $21,500. For this project KOICA supported $20,000 and Korean Language Department, Bishwa Bhasha Campus supported $1500.

The project inauguration ceremony took place on August 23, 2023, at the Bishwa Bhasha Campus. PARK, Tae-Young, Ambassador of the Embassy of Republic of Korea and Dr. Yadav Raj Panta, Campus Chief of Bishwa Bhasha Campus jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Korean Language classroom. Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office was also presented in the program.

Photo 3(1).jpg

KOICA has been collaborating with Bishwa Bhasha Campus for long time by dispatching qualified Korean language instructors to support the campus in running the Korean language program. KOV Woo has been working in this campus for the last 14 months. Ms. Woo represents the second batch of volunteers dispatched by KOICA HQ to the KOICA Nepal Office after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The primary objective of this project was to improve the quality of Korean language classes at Bishwa Bhasha Campus. Similarly, the secondary objectives of the project are to promote Korean language content and ensure equivalent educational access to the girls' students in Korean Language Education. The project also included the renovation of restroom facilities. Additionally, the project provided 16 sets of desks and benches for the classroom.

PARK, Tae-Young, emphasized the significance of Bishwa Bhasha Campus as an authoritative institution for deploying Korean language volunteers. He pointed out that the Ministry of Education has now included Korean language education as an optional subject at the school level. Similarly, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, in collaboration with Bishwa Bhasha Campus, has also initiated Korean Language teacher training programs. He expressed his confidence in the potential to produce skilled teachers in the near future.

Photo 2(2).jpg

Additionally, he mentioned that the upcoming year marks the 50th anniversary of Nepal and Korea's bilateral relationship. He emphasized in the importance of language literacy in developing and nurturing the cultural ties between Korea and Nepal. He anticipates that learning the Korean language will create new job opportunities and will also be beneficial for the Employment Permit System (EPS) and upcoming government programs.

Mooheon Kong, Country Director of the KOICA Nepal Office, conveyed his gratitude to the campus for their assistance to KOV Hyunju Woo. He also highlighted the project's potential to greatly enhance Korean language education both within the campus and in the broader community.

Phot0 6.jpg

Dr. Yadav Raj Panta, Campus Chief provided a vote of thanks to the KOICA and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for their support and expected a similar kind of cooperation in the future.

Despite the campus having a history of offering Korean language classes, it lacks the absence of a fully equipped Korean language classroom compared to the growing number of students in each session. This gap was effectively addressed through KOV’s initiative, aiming to create an optimal learning setting for students studying the Korean language.

With help from KOICA and Campus, KOV Woo successfully conducted the project. KOICA holds very high expectations for the project's outcomes in the coming days. Furthermore, it is also anticipated that the campus will effectively utilize the KOICA Volunteer's project by incorporating additional infrastructures and equipment in the future to ensure the sustainability of the project.

Photo 4(1).jpg

Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV) Program is one of KOICA's main initiatives aimed at contributing to the socio-economic development of partner countries at the grassroots level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to partner government organizations based on their expertise, knowledge, and experience. Each volunteer serves in Nepal for 1 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, and ICT. Currently, 10 KOVs are actively engaged in various government sectors under an agreement between the governments of Korea and Nepal.

Photo 5(1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Bangladesh To Sign Power Trade Agreement Soon: Minister Basnet
Aug 24, 2023
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister
Aug 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces
Aug 24, 2023
President Ram Chandra Paudel Meets UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy
Aug 23, 2023
Nepal's Import Of Petroleum Products Decline By Over 3 Billion Rupees In One Month
Aug 23, 2023

More on National

President Ram Chandra Paudel Meets UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 34 minutes ago
Urgent Call To Action: Navigating LDC Graduation And Climate Challenges At COP 28 By Arup Rajouria 1 day, 3 hours ago
Korean Ambassador Park Tae-Young Calls On Communication Minister Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
2023 Foreign Minister’s Commendation To JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Vishwambhar Prasad Shrestha Appointed Chief Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Vice President Yadav Returned After Attending China Kunming Expo Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal And Bangladesh To Sign Power Trade Agreement Soon: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
Nepal University Bill Forwarded To Committee For Clause-wise Discussion By Agencies Aug 24, 2023
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
North Korea’s Second Satellite Launch Attempt Failed — KCNA By Agencies Aug 24, 2023
Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin On Passenger List Of Downed Jet By Agencies Aug 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75