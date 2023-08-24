Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin On Passenger List Of Downed Jet

Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin On Passenger List Of Downed Jet

Aug. 24, 2023, 7:33 a.m.

Russian officials say the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, may have been on board a plane that crashed. They say a list of the 10 passengers on the plane included his name. A social media channel linked to him says he was killed.

The private plane was reportedly traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg and crashed northwest of the capital.

The Reuters news agency released video said to be of the plane falling. It includes the voice of an eyewitness saying they heard "two explosions" before the crash.

Prigozhin built a private paramilitary force that sent tens of thousands of fighters to Ukraine on Russia's behalf. However, he grew frustrated with military leaders and led a mutiny against them in June before backing down.

There were questions as to his whereabouts, but on Monday he posted a video on social media saying that he was somewhere in Africa.

Prigozhin was believed to have close ties to the former commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who had moved on to lead aerospace forces. Surovikin was said to have known about the Wagner mutiny beforehand. State-run media says he has been dismissed.

Agencies

Nepal University Bill Forwarded To Committee For Clause-wise Discussion
Aug 24, 2023
North Korea’s Second Satellite Launch Attempt Failed — KCNA
Aug 24, 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Landed Successfully In Moon
Aug 23, 2023
BRICS Leaders May Discuss Increasing Use Of Local Currencies In Trade
Aug 22, 2023
North Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch 'Satellite' Later This Month
Aug 22, 2023

More on International

North Korea’s Second Satellite Launch Attempt Failed — KCNA By Agencies 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
BRICS Leaders Meet In South Africa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
BRICS Leaders May Discuss Increasing Use Of Local Currencies In Trade By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
North Korea Notifies Japan Of Plan To Launch 'Satellite' Later This Month By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Russian Lumar-25 Failed To Land In Moon By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Inspects Strategic Cruise Missile Drill By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

KOV Supports The Construction Of A Korean Language Classroom At Bishwa Bhasha Campus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
Nepal And Bangladesh To Sign Power Trade Agreement Soon: Minister Basnet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
Nepal University Bill Forwarded To Committee For Clause-wise Discussion By Agencies Aug 24, 2023
BRICS countries’ Role Important Again Amid Economic Challenges — Indian Prime Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Landed Successfully In Moon By Agencies Aug 23, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75