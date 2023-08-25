Nepal's Electricity Bill will be tabled to Parliament Soon: Minister Basnet

Aug. 25, 2023, 9:15 a.m.

Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, has stated that the administration will introduce the Nepal Electricity Bill in Parliament within a week.

Minister Basnet also told journalists that the government is working on a long-term strategy to manage Nepal's energy and water resources.

The government is developing policy after the private sector and the Nepal Electricity Authority joined the initiative to build a "Green Hydrogen Power Plant." Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, stated that the ministry is developing a "hydrogen policy."

"Currently, investment in hydrogen has increased globally," he remarked. It's also a possibility in Nepal. That is why the ministry is involved in policy formulation.

Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, stated that Nepal and India will soon establish a long-term energy trading deal.

"There is no doubt that the Nepal-India power trade agreement should be formalized." We have contacted the Indian Ministry of Power. "The final signing ceremony will take place here in Nepal soon," Secretary Ghimire added. "We have excellent working relationships with the Indian Ministry of Power." We have developed a strong understanding and tight collaboration over the last five years.

