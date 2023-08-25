Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Lumbini Province

Aug. 25, 2023, 7:13 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in western Uttar Pradesh of India has partial impact, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

