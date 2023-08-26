Inspector Umesh Gurung Of Nepal Police To Join French Policy Academy For One Training

Inspector Umesh Gurung Of Nepal Police To Join French Policy Academy For One Training

Aug. 26, 2023, 12:31 p.m.

For the first time, an officer from the Nepal Police, Inspector Umesh Gurung, will be joining the France’s National Police College (École Nationale Supérieure de la Police or ENSP) located in Saint-Cyr-au-Montd'Or, near Lyon, for a one-year training course of Police Commissioner.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of France, Commissioners of Police in France are entrusted with the highest management and executive responsibilities within the French National Police. Inspector Umesh Gurung had been nominated by the Nepal Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and his nomination was approved by a French multi-institutional commission.

As part of the scholarship, his training and travel will be covered by the French Government and Gurung will also receive a monthly stipend to help cover his expenses throughout the duration of the training. He was also received and felicitated by the Chargé d’Affaire a.i. Ms. Leela Devaradjalou before his departure to France.

This program is dedicated to enable foreign police officers already trained in their home country to further gain more knowledge and develop their international profile, strengthening and perpetuating exchanges between two countries, and, for some of them, leading them to positions of greater responsibility or with an international focus. This training course is part of a continuous cooperation between Nepali and French law enforcement authorities.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

American Senator Hollen To Visit Nepal
Aug 26, 2023
Mental Hospital Lagankhel Partners With Unity In Health Nepal For Enhanced Care
Aug 26, 2023
IBN Approves Four Hydropower Projects
Aug 26, 2023
India Releases Footage Of Moon Rover At Work
Aug 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Madhesh Province
Aug 26, 2023

More on National

American Senator Hollen To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 30 minutes ago
Mental Hospital Lagankhel Partners With Unity In Health Nepal For Enhanced Care By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
208Th Group Of Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn In By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
HELVETAS-NEPAL :Youth Power By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 6 hours ago
Supreme Court Declared Koshi Province Trust Vote Against Constitutional Morality By Agencies 1 day, 19 hours ago
Japanese Lawmakers Call On President Paudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Finance Minister Dr. Mahat elected GEF Vice Chairperson By Agencies Aug 26, 2023
IBN Approves Four Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2023
UNSC Members Condemns North Korea's Second Satellite To Launch Military Satellite By Agencies Aug 26, 2023
India Releases Footage Of Moon Rover At Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2023
Xi, Modi Agree To Seek Peaceful Solution In Disputed Border Areas By Agencies Aug 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75