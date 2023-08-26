Inspector Umesh Gurung Of Nepal Police To Join French Policy Academy For One Training

For the first time, an officer from the Nepal Police, Inspector Umesh Gurung, will be joining the France’s National Police College (École Nationale Supérieure de la Police or ENSP) located in Saint-Cyr-au-Montd'Or, near Lyon, for a one-year training course of Police Commissioner.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of France, Commissioners of Police in France are entrusted with the highest management and executive responsibilities within the French National Police. Inspector Umesh Gurung had been nominated by the Nepal Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and his nomination was approved by a French multi-institutional commission.

As part of the scholarship, his training and travel will be covered by the French Government and Gurung will also receive a monthly stipend to help cover his expenses throughout the duration of the training. He was also received and felicitated by the Chargé d’Affaire a.i. Ms. Leela Devaradjalou before his departure to France.

This program is dedicated to enable foreign police officers already trained in their home country to further gain more knowledge and develop their international profile, strengthening and perpetuating exchanges between two countries, and, for some of them, leading them to positions of greater responsibility or with an international focus. This training course is part of a continuous cooperation between Nepali and French law enforcement authorities.