Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from its normal position or close to Nepal and there is an effect of low pressure building in northern Bangladesh, there will be partially to generally cloudy throughout Nepal.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province tonight.