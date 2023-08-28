Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Aug. 28, 2023, 7:19 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from its normal position or close to Nepal and there is an effect of low pressure building in Western Assam, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa
Aug 28, 2023
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years
Aug 27, 2023
UTHL's 15th Annual General Meeting: Flying High
Aug 27, 2023
Nepal Beat Hong Kong And Lift Quadrangular Series trophy
Aug 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal
Aug 27, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi And Suddur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines Is Flying To Hong Kong And Delhi From Bhairahawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2023
Russian Claims Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Loss In Last Week By Agencies Aug 28, 2023
Launch Of Japan's H2A Rocket Carrying Lunar Lander Postponed By Agencies Aug 28, 2023
NEA Added 3,100 Circuit Kilometers Of Power Transmission Lines In Nine Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
UTHL's 15th Annual General Meeting: Flying High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2023
NTB’s Livelihood Project Wins PATA Awards By Agencies Aug 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75