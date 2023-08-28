Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Lightings Is Likely At Few Places Of Lumbnini, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is further north from its normal position or close to Nepal and there is an effect of low pressure building in Western Assam, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly and mountainous region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province tonight.