British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn meets Energy Minister Basnet

Aug. 30, 2023, 7:50 p.m.

British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Energy, Water and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet.

During the meeting held today at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, various issues of bilateral interest and concern were discussed.

Energy Minister Basnet said that Nepal and the UK have full diplomatic and friendly relations and will further strengthen them.

Mentioning that the government is moving forward with short, medium and long term thinking for the development of the energy sector, he said that the support and assistance of the British government is necessary.

While thanking the British government for its long-standing support in the development of Nepal, Minister Basnet mentioned that they will cooperate in more areas in the future.

He said that even though Nepal's role in greenhouse gas emissions is minimal, countries like Nepal are facing major problems due to climate change and are looking for adaptation measures to avoid it.

According to the secretariat of Energy Minister Basnet, important discussions were also held on various issues of bilateral interest and concern.

British Ambassador Rob Fenn said that Nepal has made significant achievements in the energy sector in recent days and he is ready to work with the Nepalese government for further cooperation.

Mentioning that Nepal and the UK have a long-standing bilateral friendly relationship, he said that they will move forward respecting each other's common interests.

Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation attended the meeting.

Similarly, Zhaio Liang, representative of Chinese Exim Bank, had a courtesy meeting with Energy Minister Basnet today. In the meeting, Energy Minister Basnet thanked the Chinese government and the Chinese side for the support provided by the Chinese government for the development of Nepal's energy sector.

They discussed further cooperation and expansion for the development of Nepal's energy sector in the coming days.

