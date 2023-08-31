Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Aug. 31, 2023, 8:12 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of rest of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

