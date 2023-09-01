UN Presents Russia With Proposals To Revive Grain Export Deal

UN Presents Russia With Proposals To Revive Grain Export Deal

Sept. 1, 2023, 8:13 a.m.

The United Nations says it has presented Russia with a set of new proposals in a bid to revive the initiative that had allowed grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

In July, Russia pulled out of the deal brokered by Turkey and the UN, raising concerns about a possible global food crisis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Thursday that he had sent a letter outlining the proposals to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Guterres did not elaborate, but said, "I believe that working seriously, we can have a positive solution for everybody."

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the issue with Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday. Fidan described the proposal package as a "suitable basis for the revival of the initiative."

But Lavrov accused Western nations of impeding a solution of the problems that prevent what he called ''a more active export'' of Russian grain and fertilizers.

The UN's proposals are likely to be on the agenda of a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is expected to take place in Russia next week.

Agencies

US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel
Sep 01, 2023
Tatopani Border Partially Open For People’s Movement
Sep 01, 2023
China, South Korea Top Diplomats Agree To 3-way Talks With Japan
Sep 01, 2023
Russian Military Claims It Repel Six Ukrainian Attacks In Kupyansk Area
Aug 31, 2023
North Korea Says It Fired Ballistic Missiles In Response To US-S.Korea Joint Drills
Aug 31, 2023

More on International

China, South Korea Top Diplomats Agree To 3-way Talks With Japan By Agencies 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Russian Military Claims It Repel Six Ukrainian Attacks In Kupyansk Area By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
UN Secretary General Condemns Coup In Gabon, Calls For Guaranteeing President’s Security By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
North Korea Says It Fired Ballistic Missiles In Response To US-S.Korea Joint Drills By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Lavrov To Lad Russian Delegation At G20 Summit By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
US Commerce Secretary: Business In China 'Too Risky' By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

NOC Raises Prices Of Petroleum Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2023
US Congress Delegation Meets President Paudel By Agencies Sep 01, 2023
Gaijatra Festival Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2023
Tatopani Border Partially Open For People’s Movement By Agencies Sep 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2023
Kabadi’s Bi-cycle By Hemant Arjyal Aug 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75