Prime Minister Prachanda, US Senator Meet

Sept. 2, 2023, 8:42 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and the US senator Chris Van Hollen held a meeting on Friday.

Hollen is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Appropriations Sub-committee on State and Foreign Operations.

Matters related to mutual interest and collaboration were discussed in the meeting held at the Prime Minister residence, Baluwatar. Senator Hollen arrived Kathmandu today itself on an official visit.

During the visit, he will engage in various meetings aimed at further strengthening the political and professional relations between the United States of America and Nepal, according to the US Embassy in Kathmandu. He will be meeting government officials, youth leaders, lawmakers and the business community, it is said.

He will also discuss with concerned agencies about the US cooperation in the areas of health and infrastructure of Nepal.

Passenger Transportation Has Resumed At Tatopani Border Point From Friday

Passenger transportation in the China-Nepal #Zhangmu_Kodari Port resumed today. Looking forward to closer economic, trade and people-to-people exchanges between our two friendly neighbors, Chinese ambassador to Nepal", Chen Song stated in the social networking site X, formerly known as twitter.

The mobility of the people across the border was restricted following the COVID-19 pandemic. Access road to the border point was severely damaged due to the earthquake in 2015 and it took years to repair the road but when it was rebuilt the pandemic started.

