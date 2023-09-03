Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country