Zelenskyy Expected To Attend UN Meetings In New York In Person

Sept. 3, 2023, 9:15 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to New York to attend gatherings of the UN General Assembly and Security Council to be held later this month.

Albania's UN Ambassador Ferit Hoxha told reporters on Friday that a summit-level open debate will take place on September 20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Albania holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

Hoxha said he can "almost confirm" Zelenskyy will be in New York, adding that he knows that a meeting between the Ukrainian president and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has already been scheduled.

Zelenskyy is also expected to deliver a speech on the floor of the General Assembly, as the Assembly's General Debate schedule shows Ukraine's top leader will be attending its opening day on September 19.

This would mark Zelenskyy's first in-person presence at UN General Assembly and Security Council meetings since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February last year. He has been attending UN meetings online.

World leaders are expected to engage in active diplomacy during the General Debate of the General Assembly over the situation in Ukraine.

