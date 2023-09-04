Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

Sept. 4, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting
Sep 04, 2023
American Senator Hollen Discusses With Nepalis Businessmen On Trade And Investment Issue
Sep 03, 2023
Zelenskyy Expected To Attend UN Meetings In New York In Person
Sep 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Sep 03, 2023
Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa Presents His Letters of Credence To UN General Secretary
Sep 02, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh Bagmati And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi and Hilly Regions Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Most Able? By Hemang Dixit Sep 04, 2023
Chinese Ambassador And Health Minister Hold Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2023
India Puts Moon Rover To 'Sleep' After Successful Mission By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Despite UN Sanctions, Russia And North Korea Further Strengthen Their Bilateral Relations By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Erdogan Expected To Call On Putin To Return To Black Sea Grain Deal By Agencies Sep 04, 2023
Nepal And India Will Soon Sign A Final Power Deal: Secretary Ghimire By Keshab Poudel Sep 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75