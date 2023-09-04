Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in north from its normal position or close to Nepal and low pressure is building in North-east Bangladesh, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province .

