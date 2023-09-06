Melamchi Water Supply To Restart Around Mid-October

The Melamchi Water production Project will restart water production in the middle of October, despite the fact that the structure's headworks are still covered in debris from the flash flood in August.

Due to the headworks of the water supply tunnel being covered in sludge as a result of a flash flood in the Melamchi River during the first week of August, water distribution from the Melamchi River will be delayed by around one and a half months from the planned date.

The distribution appears to have been delayed for at least a month, according to Rajendra Prasad Panta, a senior divisional engineer of the Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee, because the headworks at the tunnel's entrance gate are completely covered with debris.After the water in the Melamchi River recedes, we will shortly begin building a connecting path to the headworks, according to Panta.

To see if the current structure was harmed by the flood, he continued, they also needed to recheck the tunnel up to 200 meters within.

The headworks sections of the project suffered significant damage from the floods and landslides in Melamchi in the middle of June and the middle of July 2021. Due to this, even now, the water from Melamchi only arrives for a short period of time during the winter, and during the rainy season, drinking water cannot be consistently delivered due to the risk of landslides and floods.

Two years have passed since the terrible floods in the Melamchi River, but according to My Republica, the government is still unable to offer a long-term solution to the issues in the headworks area.