Japan Successfully Launches H2A Rocket Carrying Lunar Lander

Japan has successfully launched an H2A rocket carrying a probe that will attempt to make the nation's first lunar landing.
The rocket lifted off on Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at 8:42 a.m., Japan time.
The rocket placed the probe, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, into orbit around 9:30 a.m reports NHK.
VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75