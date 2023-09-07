Japan Successfully Launches H2A Rocket Carrying Lunar Lander

Sept. 7, 2023, 7:16 a.m.

Japan has successfully launched an H2A rocket carrying a probe that will attempt to make the nation's first lunar landing.

The rocket lifted off on Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at 8:42 a.m., Japan time.

The rocket placed the probe, known as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, into orbit around 9:30 a.m reports NHK.

Agencies

