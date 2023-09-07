Nepali And US Army Start 'Joint Combined Exchange Training'

Nepali And US Army Start 'Joint Combined Exchange Training'

Sept. 7, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

The 40th edition of the 'Joint Combined Exchange Training' between the Nepali Army and the United States Army is going to start from September 10.

The training will be held in Kathmandu Valley until September 29, according to NA Directorate of Military Public Relations and Information.

A total of 42 personnel including 30 people from the Nepali Army and 12 from the US Army will participate in the joint exercise. During the training, experience and knowledge will be exchanged on disaster management, search and rescue, and humanitarian aid.

The Nepali Army is participating in joint training and exercises with the military of the United States, Britain, India, China, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Israel and other countries on search and rescue, disaster management, counter-terrorism, mountain climbing, roles to be played while participating in the United Nations peacekeeping force.

Meanwhile, a 10-member team of Nepali Army has left for Britain today under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Bivek Bikram Shah to take part in the competitive Exercise Cambrain Patrol, the directorate said. (RSS)

