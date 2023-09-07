NRN Can Now Secure Nepali Citizenship, How To Obtain citizenship?

The process for obtaining Nepali citizenship has now been made available to non-resident Nepalis (NRNs). This is because the Council of Ministers has approved Citizenship Regulations that allow for the granting of citizenship to NRNs.

These regulations were not created despite the revised Citizenship Act being approved by President Ramchandra Paudel last May. Sources report that the cabinet meeting on August 12th approved the regulations. However, the government has not yet released official information on this matter, so there are no specific details regarding the arrangement.

Sources close to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda indicate that he was active and determined to pass the regulations. The insider stated, "During his trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, he aimed to convey a fresh message to the NRNs in attendance. Consequently, the Prime Minister made a special effort to pass the citizenship laws."

What actions are permissible and what are not?

After you get this citizenship, it will be simpler for non-resident Nepali citizens to invest in Nepal, retain property, and more. However, you can't join in politics, vote, or acquire a government job or appointment after getting this citizenship.

Who needs this citizenship?

It was mainly necessary for Nepali-origin citizens who had gone to work in nations like America, Britain, Australia, and Canada and achieved citizenship there. They requested non-resident Nepalese citizenship, citing a legal hindrance to bringing skills and investment into Nepal.

They solely sought economic and cultural rights, not political rights. Upon obtaining citizenship, they would be able to invest in any business and own property in Nepal just like any other Nepali citizen.

However, they remain dissatisfied.

Most Nepalis living abroad are pleased to receive citizenship, but some are calling for the recognition of their new citizenship and the severance of their descendants' ties to their previous citizenship. They now claim they will not accept citizenship if it is offered by the government.

To obtain this citizenship, you need to give in a certificate showing that you have given up Nepali citizenship. As most Nepalese living outside Nepal with foreign citizenship haven't yet abandoned Nepali citizenship, they must abandon it first to apply for non-resident Nepali citizenship. You also need to provide a document proving that you or your ancestors were Nepali citizens at some point.