Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Madhesh, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Madhesh, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Sept. 8, 2023, 7:22 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal's Civil Service Day Today
Sep 08, 2023
Coca-Cola Nepal Celebrates Saksham 2.0 Mentorship Program Winners
Sep 07, 2023
Bhutan Airlines Announces Resumption Of Bhutan-Kathmandu Flight
Sep 07, 2023
Nepali And US Army Start 'Joint Combined Exchange Training'
Sep 07, 2023
NRN Can Now Secure Nepali Citizenship, How To Obtain citizenship?
Sep 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely At Few Places of Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Madhesh, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

NEPAL'S ENERGY TRANSITION: Gaps In The Pathway By Keshab Poudel Sep 08, 2023
MCC-NEPAL: Count Down Begins By A Correspondent Sep 08, 2023
Nepal's Civil Service Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2023
COVID-19 Booster Doze Campaign To Resume From Sept 11 By Agencies Sep 08, 2023
North Korea Says It Has Launched 'Tactical Nuclear Attack Submarine' By Agencies Sep 08, 2023
Biden To Meet With Modi, Other Leaders At G20 Summit By Agencies Sep 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75