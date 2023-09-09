Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Lumbini

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Lumbini

Sept. 9, 2023, 8:16 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Madesh Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

