Over 2,000 Dead In Morocco Quake, Rescue Efforts Continue

Sept. 10, 2023, 7:36 a.m.

Government officials in Morocco say an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.8 has left more than 2,000 people in the country dead.

The US Geological Survey reports the quake struck the nation late on Friday. It says the epicenter was about 70 kilometers from the central city of Marrakesh.

The country's state-run media quotes the interior ministry as saying it has confirmed 2,012 deaths.

Rescue workers are ramping up their efforts. But they have been encountering difficulties in mountainous areas. The AFP news agency says more than 10,000 people were killed, when a quake rocked the country in 1960.

