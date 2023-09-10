Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in Madhya Pradesh of India, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province, partly to generally cloudy in rest of the Provinces. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Sudur-Paschim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.