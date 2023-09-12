CPN-UML Leader Subas Nembang Dies Of Heart Attack

Sept. 12, 2023, 7:32 a.m.

Nepal's political landscape was shaken last night as Subash Nembang, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly and the CPN-UML, succumbed to a sudden heart attack. He was 70.

Family sources reported that Nembang experienced a severe heart attack at approximately 1:15 am while at his residence in Baluwatar. He was immediately rushed to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In addition to being Chairman of the Constituent Assembly that promulgated Nepal's new constitution in 2015, Nembang also served as minister and Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR)

In the wake of this unforeseen tragedy, family members, in consultation with CPN-UML Chairman Oli, are making arrangements to bring Nembang's body to his residence. He leaves behind two sons and two daughters, mourning the loss of their beloved patriarch.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker of the House of Representatives Devraj Ghimire, and UML Chairman K P Oli, among others, have reached TU Teaching Hospital to meet his bereaved family members and pay their final tribute.

Meanwhile, President Ram Chandra Paudel has extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members. President Paudel said he was deeply shocked to know about the sudden death of the Chairman of Constituent Assembly Nembang on Monday night.

