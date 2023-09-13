Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in South West of Uttar Pradesh State of India, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the Provinces tonight .