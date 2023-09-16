NCC Urges Chinese Investors To Investment In Nepal

Nepal Chamber of Commerce (NCC) has urged the Chinese private sector to increase investment in Nepal.

Before the upcoming China visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the NCC discussed bilateral economic and trade relations with the Chinese private sector at its office Jamal, Kathmandu.

During the meeting President of NCC Rajendra Malla urged the Chinese private sector to invest in Nepal's hydropower, agriculture, information technology, infrastructure development and other sectors.

He said, "The relationship between Nepal and China is very important from diplomatic and economic point of view. Lately, the trend of Chinese investment is also high. I want to request Chinese investors to invest especially in the important project of increasing production and creating jobs."

He said that the Nepal Chamber of Commerce will take initiatives in the concerned government agencies to end the policy difficulties for investment.

NCC president Malla said that the trade agreement between Nepal and China should be reviewed from time to time to facilitate trade.

He emphasised on the effective implementation of the transport agreement between Nepal and China and the construction of road infrastructure along the border with the northern neighbours.

Malla said, "Customs checkpoints like Tatopani and Kerung should be upgraded by building a well-equipped road infrastructure on the border with China."

He emphasised that Nepal's exports should be increased by operating international level quarantine labs at the customs points.

Stating that various studies show there is an annual export potential of around Rs. 200 billion from Nepal to China, he stressed on the need to achieve such benefits.

The Chamber has also suggested that the issue of business facilitation between the two countries should be given top priority during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Prachanda to China.

During the discussion, a high-level representative of the Chinese private sector inquired about the policy difficulties for investment in Nepal.

They said that the economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a high level.