Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall In Sudurpaschim, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

As axis of monsoon trough is in south from its normal position close to Andhra Pradesh and low pressure existed in South east of Uttar Pradesh State of India, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madhesh Province , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .