Chaurchan Festival Being Celebrated In Mithila Today

Apart from Haritalika Teej festival, Hindus in Mithila region of Tarai are celebrating Chaurchan festival today.Chaurchan festival falls on Bhadra Shukla Chauth of lunar calendar, the same time around which Teej is celebrated.The festival is about celebrating the moon wherein fruits, curd, pudding among other items are offered to the moon. Women fast throughout the day.

Alpana Rangoli is displayed with a wooden block atop.In the evening, family members gather to pay obeisance to the moon. They pray to the moon when it comes into sight.

It is believed that Chaurchan brings good fortune.